Grand Forks armed burglar and accomplice sentenced to six and three years, respectively

Jan. 22—GRAND FORKS — Two Grand Forks men involved in a

July burglary

changed their pleas and were sentenced on Monday, Jan. 22.

David Alexander Whitlow Jr., 40, pleaded guilty to two Class B felonies: armed robbery and armed burglary. He also pleaded guilty to Class C felony terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and Class C felony interference with a 911 call.

His remaining charges, Class C felony felonious restraint and Class C felony theft, were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Whitlow was sentenced to 10 years in prison with four years suspended. He will serve six years, with credit for 131 days served. He will also be on probation for three years.

Michael Anthony Joseph Landvik, 25, pleaded guilty to two Class B felonies: night burglary and accomplice to armed robbery. He also pleaded guilty to Class C felony accomplice to terrorizing and Class C felony interference with a 911 call.

His two remaining charges, which are the same as Whitlow's, were dismissed.

Landvik was sentenced to eight years in prison with five years suspended. He will serve three years, with credit for 158 days served. He will be on three years of probation.