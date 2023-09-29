Grand Forks armed burglary suspect arrested

Sep. 28—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man facing six felony charges for a

July armed burglary

was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 27, more than a month after a warrant was issued.

David Alexander Whitlow Jr., 40, is charged with two Class B felonies: armed robbery and armed burglary. The charges have maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He's also charged with four Class C felonies: terrorizing, interference with a telephone during emergency call, felonious restraint and theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to a burglary at 12:31 a.m. on July 7. Whitlow and his co-defendant, Michael Anthony Joseph Landvik, were charged on Aug. 2.

Landvik

was arrested

on Aug. 18, and has since

pleaded not guilty

to six felony charges.

Whitlow had his initial appearance on Thursday, Sept. 28. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.