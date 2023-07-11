Grand Forks attorney appointed as a district judge

Jul. 10—GRAND FORKS — Kristi Venhuizen was recently appointed as a judge in the Northeast Central Judicial District, which is comprised of Grand Forks and Nelson counties.

Venhuizen has practiced law for 25 years, and she's currently a partner at Kalash & Pettit Attorneys at Law, according a press release from Gov. Doug Burgum's office. In private practice, she's represented clients in legal matters regarding family law, probate law, estates, guardianship, conservatorship, domestic violence protection orders and real estate.

She's been a Grand Forks city prosecutor since 1999, processing municipal cases, district jury trials, North Dakota Supreme Court appeals and administrative hearings for the North Dakota Department of Transportation's Drivers License and Safety Division.

Venhuizen grew up in Grand Forks and graduated from Red River High School. At UND, she earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. In 1998, she earned her law degree at the Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas, the release said. Venhuizen began teaching criminal law and procedure at UND in 2007.

Since 2006, Venhuizen has been the Community Violence Intervention Center's supervising attorney in Grand Forks. She's been the Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor for North Dakota since 2011, the release said.

Venhuizen was president of the State Bar Association of North Dakota from 2011 to 2012, and she's still a member. She's been on the boards of United Way of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks & Area; Agassiz Enterprises; Grand Forks Foundation for Education; Crime Stoppers and the North Dakota Ballet Co.

The Northeast Central Judicial District has five district judges, but an additional judgeship was approved during the 68th Legislative Assembly.