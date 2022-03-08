Grand Forks City Council members approve hate crime ordinances

Mar. 8—GRAND FORKS — Members of Grand Forks City Council on Monday unanimously approved to enact proposed hate crime ordinances, a move applauded by attendees who showed up in support.

At an earlier City Council meeting, council members heard updated proposed ordinances — drafted by the city attorney's office — for simple assault-hate crime, criminal mischief, criminal mischief-hate crime, harassment and harassment-hate crime.

Since the hate crime ordinances were first discussed by council members on Feb. 14, some council members have raised concerns about whether an offender can be found not guilty if prosecutors can't prove the crime was driven by hate.

Council member Danny Weigel voted to approve the plan, even though he has instead been in favor of an alternative to hate crime ordinances, such as a hate crime enhancement to current city code.

"I truly believe that based on my experience, the enhancement is the much better way to go as far as our hate crime ordinance," Weigel told council members. "I believe it makes it easier to charge and hold people accountable for the crime as well as the enhancement that would come up if the prosecutor sees there is evidence of some type of bias."

Weigel said that with the way the ordinances are written, it will be "difficult for our prosecutors and our law enforcement at times to enforce it because it's going to be an all-or-nothing (situation)."

City prosecutor Kristi Pettit Venhuizen, who reviewed the first draft of hate crime ordinances, said that with the ordinances, a prosecutor wouldn't pursue a hate crime unless there's enough evidence to prove it. That proof is sometimes difficult to determine.

Attendees provided input, including several members from local initiatives. Nobody spoke against the proposal.

Maura Ferguson, a housing specialist with the Grand Forks High Plains Fair Housing, spoke on behalf of High Plains Fair Housing.

"Home is a place where a person should feel safe, be able to relax and be able to recharge and seek comfort with their family. (It's) a place where they should not have to worry about harassment from neighbors due to the color of their skin, their religion, their gender identity or sexual orientation," Ferguson said. "Yet we receive calls on a regular basis from individuals who are targeted simply because of a fixed element of their identity that caused them to feel unsafe in their home, in their neighborhood and in their community at large."

Rachel Hafner, executive director of The Arc, Upper Valley, shared a statement of support on behalf of the organization.

"Like all citizens, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have a right to justice and fair treatment in all areas of the criminal justice system, including when they become victims of hate crimes," Hafner said.

Adam Fortwengler, the program coordinator with Global Friends Coalition, also voiced support for the ordinances.

"The unfortunate reality for many New Americans in Grand Forks is that everyday discrimination and racism, as awful as it is, can and does further cross the line into harassment, vandalism, threats and assault," Fortwengler said on behalf of the Coalition.

Barry Nelson, organizer of the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, said he started working on hate crime in North Dakota back in 2017.

"If there was any question in my mind that hate crime existed in North Dakota, the dozens if not hundreds of people coming before us, total strangers, to tell their stories of the experiences they had living in our state, removed all doubt," Nelson said.

Ward 2 City Council candidate Matthew Ternus said the ordinances would benefit the community. He also addressed a question a council member asked at a previous council meeting of "shouldn't we stop all crime?"

"I work with businesses and organizations to recognize and respond to harm so I would love nothing more for us to find ways to stop all crime. Or, at the very least, if crime is committed, have the people who have experienced crime, or harm or violence, have the avenues to seek justice," Ternus said "Stopping all crime includes stopping hate crime."

In other council news Monday, council members unanimously approved a "payment in lieu of taxes" — known as a PILOT — agreement for the Olive Ann Boutique Hotel project. The PILOT plan will give a 90% property tax exemption on the improved property for years 6-10 and an 80% exemption for years 11-15.

For the first five years after construction is complete, the hotel's developers will pay no additional property taxes on the hotel under a North Dakota "Renaissance Zone" plan.

The PILOT plan has passed through several entities, including a panel of public officials called the Local Government Advisory Committee, the Grand Forks School Board and Grand Forks County Commission. The boutique hotel and event center has been in the works for years and took its first steps forward for a "tax-increment financing" pre-application in a Committee of the Whole meeting back in 2019.