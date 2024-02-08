Grand Forks County Correctional Center inmate found not guilty of inciting or leading riot

Feb. 7—GRAND FORKS — After just over one hour of deliberation, a jury found Kyle Martin Heintz not guilty of inciting or leading a riot in a correctional facility, and criminal mischief.

The jury was sent out for deliberation at 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, after hearing closing arguments from the state and defense.

Prior to that, the defense brought forward three witnesses who are currently inmates at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center and have already been sentenced for their roles in the

Sept. 20 protest.

The men testified to their involvement which included acts such as tying sheets to prevent law enforcement's entry into Pod 3A, obscuring their faces and pouring mop water on the dayroom floor. These acts were shown on correctional center surveillance video during Heintz's trial.

The exact events of that evening varied somewhat across the testimonies of Mitchell Dean Lajimodiere,

Kelly

Mikul Hood and

Travis

Lee Willson, but they all agreed that the defendant — Kyle Martin Heintz — did not give them instructions, nor was he responsible for inciting or leading the alleged riot.

"Among people who weren't charged, he should be one of them," Willson testified. "They didn't get in trouble for inciting or participating in a riot because they went to their cells. Kyle was also in his cell."

Megan Essig, representing the state, explained that inciting or leading a riot and engaging in it are not the same thing. Correctional staff testified that Heintz's initial reaction to learning that commissary orders were delayed that evening — allegedly kicking and hitting his door and window repeatedly, yelling — excited the others in his unit.

"It's almost like he was a voice, I guess, for the other inmates," Sgt. Kashondre Duff testified.

Another correctional employee, Mia Tenorio, testified that Heintz gave fellow inmates instructions during the riot, like telling them to tie the doors shut. Duff said she didn't hear this, but it could have happened. Surveillance footage from the incident has no audio, because the facility's cameras do not record it, according to court statements.

Tenorio testified on

Tuesday, Feb. 6,

that multiple Pod 3A inmates were yelling "riot" during the incident, but this was not documented in her supplemental incident report and the state's other witness — Duff — did not hear it. When asked by Kevin McCabe, Heintz's attorney, Duff agreed this should have been included in the report.

Hood, Lajimodiere, Willson and the defense disagreed that what happened on Sept. 20 was a riot at all.

"A peaceful protest happened," Hood testified.

The state pointed to the legal definition of a riot, which is as follows: "'Riot' means a public disturbance involving an assembly of five or more persons which by tumultuous and violent conduct creates grave danger of damage or injury to property or persons or substantially obstructs law enforcement or other government function."

The men said no inmates had weapons, as is alleged in correctional staff testimony and court documents, which state inmates used mop and broom handles as "makeshift weapons."

The "makeshift weapons" are never seen on surveillance footage, though the cameras inside Pod 3A were obstructed for approximately one hour that night, according to the state.

McCabe said the incident was purely a disturbance which, when law enforcement arrived on scene, was easily tamped down. If there was no riot, he said, Heintz cannot be guilty of inciting or leading it.

It seems this played a role in the jury's decision to acquit Heintz of the Class C felony charge of inciting or leading a riot in a correctional facility. Approximately 20 minutes before the verdict was reached, the jury asked the question: What if we believe the incident only fulfills the element of obstructing law enforcement or another government function?

Judge Donald Hager, with the state and defense in agreement, explained to the jury that it must refer to the legal definition and make that decision as a group.

At approximately 3:48 p.m., they did.

In addition to finding Heintz not guilty of the felony charge, the jury found Heintz not guilty of Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief resulting in willful damage. He was accused of striking his cell window repeatedly, causing it to crack.

However, Willson testified that he personally saw the window crack when a law enforcement officer shot a beanbag round into Pod 3A.

"The window was broken by law enforcement," McCabe said. "Plain and simple."

The state questioned the validity of the inmates' testimonies, since they all testified that they'd consider Heintz their friend.

"Who do you believe is telling you the truth?" Essig asked during her rebuttal to the defense's closing argument.

The defense questioned why the state brought forward only two witnesses, and no one from the Grand Forks Police Department or Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office.

The defense further questioned the vague and short incident reports filed by correctional staff, as well as the apparent lack of law enforcement investigation. Duff said she was never interviewed by law enforcement after the protest, nor was she aware of any inmates being interviewed.

"We should've had more investigation," McCabe said. "We should've had more people testifying. That's the state's call. Without them doing that, ladies and gentlemen, you know what that brings? Reasonable doubt. They haven't proven anything."

After the verdicts were read aloud, Heintz's parents — who divorced when he was young but were brought together for their only child's trial — reached out to grasp each other's hand.

Heintz blinked rapidly, taking it in, then looked to his loved ones for their reactions.

He was escorted out of the courtroom by a bailiff, and will soon be transported to another facility to serve a prison sentence in an unrelated case. That didn't stop him, though, from grinning and trying to hug the bailiff before being led out.