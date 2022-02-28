Grand Forks County deputies shoot, hospitalize man after reported break-in

Feb. 27—GRAND FORKS COUNTY — A 37-year-old Grand Forks man is hospitalized after a pair of Grand Forks County Sheriffs Office deputies shot him Sunday morning, about 5 miles south of Grand Forks near Thompson.

Here's the sheriff's department recounting of the shooting:

According to a news release, the department was notified around 11:24 a.m. of a vehicle that crashed into the ditch on the 800 block of County Highway 81, and a nearby homeowner called authorities to report a man breaking into their house.

The resident told responding deputies that the man was near her car and had a gun.

The release said deputies commanded the man to drop the gun, "which he refused to do," and continued to walk toward the deputies with the gun in his hand.

The deputies shot the man, and then rendered aid to him, according to the release.

The man was transported to Altru Health System, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The two deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which the office claimed is standard in any "officer-involved shootings."

The shooting is an active investigation.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Altru, Grand Forks Police Department and Thompson Fire Department assisted on the case.