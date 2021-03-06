Grand Forks County jail inmates complain en masse about what they say were inadequate measures during COVID outbreak

Hannah Shirley, Grand Forks Herald
·10 min read

Mar. 6—After nearly half of the inmates in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19 during a November outbreak, it didn't take long for pleas for help to begin rolling out.

Lucas Wynne, a Fargo-based attorney, said that after the outbreak, his office fielded more than 120 calls from Grand Forks inmates and jail staff. Many of those people have since provided Wynne's office with written testimonials. The allegations, he said, are essentially the same.

"They put me in a unit with COVID-positive people two times," one person wrote. "I've been in jail since July 16, 2019, and no other jail/prison has exposed me to the virus until I came here. The (corrections officers) here are very unprofessional."

"No doubt in my mind GFCCC could have done a better job putting the sick with the sick and the healthy with the healthy," another inmate wrote. "I should've never been exposed."

"I had faith they were keeping me safe from it," said another. "I was wrong."

Wynne's office has sent a letter to GFCCC and Grand Forks County requesting a dialogue be opened to address the issues that resulted in the November outbreak. He wants to know how the county and jail staff plan to avoid another outbreak, either in this pandemic or the next.

If the jail and the county don't respond, Wynne said he is prepared to file legal action on behalf of his class of litigants, made up of current and former GFCCC inmates who say they were diagnosed with COVID-19 in connection with the jail outbreak. He doesn't intend to request damages or payment. He just wants change.

"Our goal is to contact the appropriate parties who control the jail and try to bring them to mediate this issue out, and get better access to cleaning supplies, better access to social distancing, and frankly, giving some humanity to the people who are incarcerated or passing through the Grand Forks County jail, even if it's on a long-term or temporary basis," Wynne said.

If a lawsuit is filed, its future could be uncertain. Grand Forks Public Health likely will have begun vaccinating GFCCC inmates by this article's publication. A judge could reason that in a case arguing that the jail failed to protect inmates from COVID-19, a vaccination program in the jail could render the case moot. That could lead to it being tossed out.

But even with COVID-19 vaccines becoming available to inmates, Wynne said there must be accountability, or he worries the next outbreak in the jail will be more devastating.

"To us, this is more a human rights violation than anything," he said.

November outbreak

The jail locked down early in the pandemic in an effort to keep COVID-19 out of the inmate population, which has been shown to be particularly vulnerable to the virus. While there were isolated positive cases of COVID-19 in the jail throughout the spring and summer, the facility was largely successful in avoiding major outbreaks — until Nov. 17, when 85 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the jail. At the peak of the outbreak, 88 people out of 195 were positive for COVID-19 in GFCCC.

There were no deaths during the jail's outbreak; one inmate had to be hospitalized, but was released back to the jail's custody. Throughout the duration of the outbreak, GFCCC Administrator Bret Burkholder said nearly all of the inmates remained asymptomatic. The outbreak more or less ended when the inmates' 10-day isolation order expired around two weeks later.

But inmate testimonials, provided to the Herald by Wynne Law Office and shared with consent of the inmates who wrote them, show that the effects of the outbreak continue to linger, and offer a glimpse into the anxiety, frustration and fear that arose in the Grand Forks County jail in November.

A timeline of COVID-19 and the Grand Forks jail:

May 1: As state stops intake of prisoners, worries grow in ND jails

May 24: As state plans to conduct mass tests in county jails, COVID-19 testing data in those facilities remains unavailable

June 16: With COVID-19 confirmed in the jail, some inmates feel frustrated, left in the dark

Aug. 16: Anxiety grips Grand Forks inmates after cellmate tests positive for COVID-19

Nov. 17: Nearly half the population of Grand Forks County jail tests positive for COVID-19

Feb. 7: Grand Forks jail may get vaccines in a month, but distribution poses challenges

Recurring themes in the testimonials included a perceived lack of cleaning supplies provided to inmates, jail staff who allegedly didn't take safety protocols seriously until the outbreak, and an alleged inability to safely quarantine in the jail.

One man's testimony described how he was transferred from a Minnesota prison after a negative COVID-19 test, only to be placed in a two-week quarantine period at GFCCC with untested people who had been brought in from outside.

Another described a touch-screen tablet that correctional officers used throughout the day. According to the testimony, inmates requiring medicine were required to put fingers in their mouths to prove they swallowed their allocated pills. Then, they signed their names on the tablet without it being disinfected between uses.

Multiple inmates described not being provided sanitizers, disinfectants, soap, clean rags or antibiotics. Some expressed frustration that many correctional officers seemed unconcerned with safety protocols until the outbreak occurred.

"Every other jail I've been to has janitors that the jail pays to clean the units," one person wrote. "All we get for cleaning supplies is watered-down Windex."

"I've asked for Lysol multiple times, since it's FDA-approved to kill COVID," one person wrote. "In my five months, I've gotten them to use Lysol one time, getting a snide comment about it as well."

"They didn't care or check on us," one person wrote. "They mingle many inmates who are tested and who are not tested."

"I was sick, severely sick, for a week before I got tested," one person wrote. "I told jail staff numerous times over three days (Nov. 9-11) that I was not feeling well. They (jail staff) finally took action when another inmate was too sick to get out of bed."

"Today I am feeling better," the same person continued. "But nowhere near pre-COVID."

Burkholder declined to comment for this article, but confirmed that he had received Wynne's letter.

"I have not been provided any details specific to protocols or any inmate statements, and as such have not had the opportunity to consider, qualify or investigate the validity of any such statements," Burkholder told the Herald.

Grand Forks County State's Attorney Haley Wamstad confirmed that the jail sent a response letter asking for more details. Tom Falck, a member of the Grand Forks County Commission, told the Herald that he also reviewed the letter, which requests a meeting with the jail administration in April, but described the allegations in it as vague.

If Wynne and the jail aren't able to resolve the issues among themselves, it would then be brought before the County Commission, but Falck declined to speculate on what he thinks the outcome of those discussions might be.

"I think it's highly likely that they'll resolve the issues themselves," he said.

In previous conversations with the Herald throughout the pandemic, Burkholder has expressed that he understands inmates' frustrations, but said that in many ways, his hands often are tied.

"We are going to do the best we can to keep the virus out of here. It's in no one's interest to have it in here," he said in an interview last summer. "Accusations of us not providing testing and so forth, it would never be because we don't want to provide something. It's going to be the logistics of providing tests at the times that they're needed, to those who need it."

Burkholder has, in the past, openly discussed challenges facing the jail during the pandemic, both to the Herald and to the County Commission. He sounded a warning early in the pandemic that the more people there were in the jail, the more difficult it would be to safely and effectively isolate sick inmates. The local court system quickly adjusted its bond schedule in order to lower the number of people in GFCCC, but the population numbers have crept back up in recent months.

Wynne repeatedly emphasized that he does not see Burkholder or the jail as at fault in the situation, and believes they did the best they could with the resources they had available to them.

"Mr. Burkholder has gone to that County Commission, I frankly don't even know how many times, and asked for additional resources," Wynne said. "And so we would hope that this would be a wake-up call for the County Commission that they can't just keep sitting around. The jail, prior to COVID, was above capacity, and so it was a perfect waiting storm."

Not enough room

Many of the jail's problems during the pandemic stemmed from the fact that it often did not have the space to properly quarantine inmates, Wynne said, and it's clear to him the county is overdue for a larger jail. The county has been considering expanding GFCCC for several years, although Falck told the Herald in December that the project had been pushed to the back burner during the pandemic.

In 2018, an architectural firm completed a needs assessment at the Grand Forks jail. The study highlighted a lack of space for medical care, a lack of single-occupancy cells, and no mental health housing or medical infirmary. It also noted that the jail was overcrowded — it has, at times, had as many as 218 inmates. The building's total capacity is 225, but has a recommended "functional capacity" of 180.

The consultant's recommended expansion to the jail, which would remedy problems highlighted in the needs assessment, would cost an estimated $20 million to $25 million. Commissioners have not made a decision on the proposal, but Falck said he's optimistic commission members can turn their attention back to the project sometime in the next year. He added that the jail is expected to be paid off in 2024, at which point funds could be directed toward a possible expansion.

In a past interview with the Herald, not related to the Wynne letter, Burkholder said there is much to revisit in the consultant's recommendations, especially after experiencing the pandemic.

"The one clear thing I would say about the pandemic that was never considered in this assessment is exactly what this pandemic did in the need for isolated housing," Burkholder said. "If they would have acted on (the assessment) right then and did everything that assessor had said, we would have ended up building an area that had dormitory space, which in a pandemic would have been useless."

He also said he expects the number of infirmary beds recommended for the jail will be reevaluated.

"The whole game plan is going to change drastically," he said.

But Wynne hopes that by entering into discussions with the jail and the county, some of the issues inmates and jail staff have shed light on can be addressed sooner rather than later — particularly the lack of cleaning supplies, inmate movement within the jail and correctional officers' treatment of incarcerated people.

"Again, we're not trying to make this into a financial thing, we're not asking any court for any monetary relief," Wynne said. "Our hope is that it will light a fire under the administration, and it will light a fire under the county to take a look at that jail and realize that something really truly needs to be done. Many of these people, these are not bad people. I guarantee you if you walk out in Grand Forks, you're walking past multiple people each day that have been in that jail at one point in their lifetime. ... It's just unacceptable, and frankly the taxpayer should want more for their money."

Recommended Stories

  • Grave of slain 'Everything will be OK' protester disturbed in Myanmar

    One witness said the body of Kyal Sin, widely known as Angel, was removed on Friday, examined and returned, before the tomb was re-sealed in Myanmar's second city of Mandalay. A military spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment. State media on Friday questioned reports that the protester had been killed by security forces when they opened fire to disperse a demonstration on Wednesday and said the cause of death was being investigated by "rule of law bodies".

  • Appeals court rules third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin shouldn't have been tossed

    A Minnesota appeals court ruled a trial judge should not have thrown out a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd.

  • Republicans Are Now Criticizing Biden For Calling Speaker Pelosi “Nance”

    U.S. President Joe Biden, center, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, wear protective masks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Senate voted 51-50 to adopt a budget blueprint for Biden’s $1.9 trillion virus relief package following nearly 15 hours of wading through amendments from both parties. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images Lately, the GOP has had a lot of pressing issues to complain about: Dr. Seuss, Potato Head, and now, President Joe Biden’s choice nickname for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. During Wednesday’s House Democratic Caucus Virtual Issues Conference, Biden innocuously asked “Nance” whether he should take questions, and now, Republicans are up in arms, which has raised questions about whether they understand what a meeting is or how nicknames work. “Nance” began trending on Twitter shortly after a video of Biden’s comments went viral, even though many have pointed out that Biden has known Pelosi for decades so it’s not particularly surprising that he would call her a shortened version of her name. To make matters even more nonsensical, this outrage is coming from the very same people who mocked and disrespected Dr. Jill Biden’s title and supported a former president about whom there exists an entire Wikipedia page devoted to derogatory nicknames he has given everyone from Biden to Elizabeth Warren to Ted Cruz. And then things became even more convoluted. Some began to theorize that Pelosi is controlling Biden because he casually said, “I’m happy to take questions…Nance, whatever you want me to do.” Others said the White House shut down the feed as Biden tried to answer questions. The latter likely stems from the fair criticism Biden has faced from both sides of the aisle for taking longer than usual to hold a formal press conference. (“We look forward to holding a full formal press conference, but in the meantime the president takes questions from the reporters covering the White House regularly, including this morning,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told CNN this week.) That said, Wednesday’s event was not a press conference; it was a meeting led by Pelosi, so it makes sense that he would ask if she’d like for him to answer questions. Republicans were also furious that Biden’s microphone cut out at the end of the livestream, but he reportedly did answer questions off-camera, which is not out of the ordinary for meetings like this one. As reporter Dave Weigel noted on Twitter, Fox News ran a story about Biden refusing to answer questions from House Democrats at the event along with a story about a question he answered the same night. The video allegedly shows proof that Pelosi is preventing Biden from speaking and controlling the questions he receives, but as usual, it went viral without context. There is nothing inherently sinister about the President asking the House Speaker a question about the proceedings of an event. And, of course, “Nance” is a normal nickname — the same cannot be said for Donald Trump’s “Crazy Nancy” moniker. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own PartyBiden Throws Support Behind Amazon Workers UnionIs Joe Biden Doing Enough?

  • They Spent 24 Years Behind Bars. Then the Case Fell Apart.

    NEW YORK — On the weekend before Christmas in 1996, a shop owner was opening his check-cashing store in Queens, alongside an off-duty police officer who was working security, when the two were ambushed by a group of men, shot and killed. The case touched off a ferocious manhunt, and within days, three men were arrested. They were convicted in separate trials and sentenced to between 50 years and life in prison for murder. But more than two decades later, the case has collapsed. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times On Friday, a state judge in Queens threw out the convictions of all three men and admonished prosecutors for withholding evidence that would have cast serious doubt on their guilt. Prosecutors never turned over police reports showing that investigators had linked the killings to other men, the members of a local robbery ring. And five witness accounts — never seen by defense lawyers — contradicted the men’s confessions, which were wrong on key details of the crime and which lawyers say were coerced. The three men — Gary Johnson, 46; George Bell, 44; and Rohan Bolt, 59 — stepped outside prison walls Friday afternoon, each with tears streaming down their faces as they embraced their families. “We finally made it,” Bolt shouted, as he clutched two of his young grandchildren’s hands for the first time. “The district attorney’s office deliberately withheld from the defense credible information of third-party guilt,” Justice Joseph A. Zayas told the men, who appeared in court virtually. He said that the prosecution had “completely abdicated its truth-seeking role in these cases” and suggested that may have been because prosecutors knew the evidence would have hurt the chances of convicting the men. The Queens County district attorney, Melinda R. Katz, supported overturning the convictions because of the new evidence. But she stopped short of saying the men were innocent. Her office plans to review the case for 90 days before deciding whether to retry them. “I cannot stand behind these convictions,” Katz said in a statement Friday. “However, there is at this time insufficient evidence of actual innocence, and therefore we are taking this opportunity to reevaluate and examine the evidence.” A review unit Katz created to investigate possible wrongful convictions found no intentional misconduct by the district attorney’s office. Zayas disagreed Friday, calling the office’s position “perplexing” and saying prosecutors had hidden evidence and misrepresented facts. Lawyers had also said it took Katz’s office months to agree to release the men even after the evidence was reviewed. In their court filing, they argued that Katz’s position denied the men “the complete justice they deserve,” with much of the initial evidence against them having fallen apart. “This should have been done a year ago. What were they doing that caused them to drag their feet?” said Mitchell Dinnerstein, one of Bell’s trial lawyers. He added that he believed the office had taken its position because it was “trying to protect” the prosecutors involved, one of whom still works there. “I can’t think of any other explanation,” he said. At the time of their arrests, Bell and Johnson were 19 and 22 years old, while Bolt, 35, was a restaurant owner and married father of four. The city’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, had placed intense pressure on detectives to solve the case; one of the victims was the sixth officer killed that year, and Christmas Day was three days away. But recently uncovered documents — police reports, records and notes — shed new light on the case. The police reports connected members of a gang, known as Speedstick, to the murders. Two of the gang members had told detectives that another member had suggested he was involved, along with Speedstick’s leaders. Witnesses to another shooting months later — which involved one of the gang’s leaders — described several striking similarities to the December crime. And investigators on the two cases also met to discuss them. But prosecutors repeatedly claimed no records linking the crimes existed and spurned efforts to connect them at trial. Lawyers argue the evidence was suppressed. “In the history of New York state, this is one of the most abusive violations of an individual’s constitutional rights that I can imagine has ever taken place,” Marc Wolinsky, a lawyer for Bell, said. The case represents the first test of Katz’s handling of claims of prosecutorial misconduct. Some defense lawyers and former prosecutors say misbehavior went overlooked under the borough’s district attorney for 27 years, Richard A. Brown, who died in 2019. Past leaders in the office have defended him and say those concerns were prioritized when they arose. After taking office at the start of last year, Katz established a unit to review potential wrongful convictions, something her predecessor had long declined to do. The unit’s investigations led two men in separate murder cases to be released from prison last year after witnesses recanted or new DNA testing cast doubt on one man’s guilt. The unit took on the case of the three men convicted in the 1996 shooting last March, after a request from the men’s lawyers, and spent months unearthing new documents. It found that exculpatory evidence had not been turned over, and lawyers for the three men said talks began about freeing the men before Thanksgiving. They accused Katz of moving slowly, even after the problems in the case became clear. Chris Policano, a spokesperson for the office, said in a statement that Katz “shows no fear when it comes to reviewing prosecutor’s cases” and was putting measures in place for stronger communication and information-sharing across the office. “In this case, our conviction integrity unit concluded there was no prosecutorial misconduct,” he added. “That being said, there’s been considerable institutional soul-searching, and we have taken steps to assure that this kind of Brady error does not occur again.” The Brady Rule requires prosecutors to turn over exculpatory evidence to the defense. The issues in the case are a stark example of the behavior that some lawyers say had been long overlooked in the Queens district attorney’s office. Judges ruled that prosecutors had misbehaved in at least 117 cases between 1985 and 2017; a lawyer who reviewed the office’s convictions found the prosecutors were rarely disciplined. One of several prosecutors in all three cases, Brad A. Leventhal, was among them. Court records show a three-judge appeals panel overturned a conviction in one of Leventhal’s attempted murder cases, ordering a new trial in 2006 based on “repeated instances of prosecutorial misconduct” during the cross-examination of a witness and closing arguments. Leventhal, now the bureau chief of the office’s Homicide Trial Bureau, deferred comment to Jennifer Naiburg, a chief executive assistant district attorney in the office. Naiburg said that Leventhal had handled roughly 85 cases as a defense attorney and prosecutor, and except for in 2006, he had not been sanctioned for misconduct, and none of his convictions had been reversed. The office does not plan to review past convictions of individual prosecutors, as the review unit determined no intentional misconduct occurred. Some of the undisclosed police reports, however, had been used in other prosecutions. And notes written by Charles Testagrossa, a former prosecutor in the Queens district attorney’s office, suggest he was aware a Speedstick member may have driven a van used in the murders at the check-cashing store. Testagrossa, who now works in the Nassau County district attorney’s office, said in a statement Thursday that he “disclosed all exculpatory material” he knew of in the case and throughout his career. “I have always believed that all parties in a trial — the victims and their families, and the defendants and their families — deserve fairness and justice,” he said. In each man’s trial, prosecutors relied on different evidence, including two of the men’s initial confessions, an eyewitness identification, a jailhouse informant’s account and the testimony of a fourth man who was also charged in the murders. No physical evidence, however, tied any of the men to the crime, according to court papers. Johnson and Bell confessed to the murders several days after they took place, on Christmas. Johnson, however, could not even name the color of the getaway car used. Bell also offered several descriptions that appeared to be fed to him by officials — and detectives employed tactics while questioning him that are known to lead to false confessions, lawyers argue. Records show he also told a lawyer at the time that he was repeatedly punched and knocked around by a detective. Questions were also raised about the accounts of key witnesses. One man, who has since died, could not have witnessed the shooting from where he said he had been standing, experts later found. The account of a jailhouse informant who testified against Bell and Johnson was also thrown into serious doubt. “When this unfortunate journey began, I was only 19 years old. I was just a kid with no clear understanding of the law or even my own rights,” Bell said at the hearing Friday. “Thank you for giving me a second chance at life.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Google Fit’s camera-based heart and breathing rate trackers arrive March 8th

    Google will start rolling out the Fit app's camera-based heart and respiratory rate trackers on Monday, March 8th.

  • Diversity Woman Media highlights 100 Black female execs

    Sheila Robinson joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Diversity Woman Magazine’s 'Elite 100' list.

  • Why Travis Barker Likes Dating Moms Like Kourtney Kardashian: 'It Just Comes Naturally'

    Dating as a single parent can be super tricky. Finding someone who prefers to date people with kids might seem like finding a needle in a haystack, but they’re out there, and Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend Travis Barker is the proof. There are men who prefer to date moms — and not just for any […]

  • With Oil Prices Surging, These Are the Energy Stocks to Buy

    Oil prices have been scorching hot this year. Crude prices are up roughly 30% on the year, thanks in large part to OPEC's support. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Royal Dutch Shell): Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend in 2020 and said it was moving down the path toward a cleaner future.

  • Donald Trump expands his Republican enemies list to Karl Rove, Wall Street Journal op-eds

    New statements reflect rising tensions between Trump and establishment Republicans who fear the ex-president will undercut them in future elections.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge

    ... We can put up all the barriers in the world and imagine that they work, but in the end, it adapts and penetrates them,’’ lamented Bollate Mayor Francesco Vassallo. Bollate was the first city in Lombardy, the northern region that has been the epicenter in each of Italy’s three surges, to be sealed off from neighbors because of virus variants that the World Health Organization says are powering another uptick in infections across Europe.

  • The Wall Street Journal ridicules Trump in public feud after the paper questioned his usefulness to the Republican Party

    Wall Street Journal's editorial board suggests Trump needs therapy to get over his election failure, following a broadside from the former president.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover just went for its first drive on Mars, then spotted its own wheel tracks in the dirt

    Perseverance's six-wheel drive leaves quite an imprint in its path. Those wheels are ready to carry the rover over an ancient river delta.

  • Pakistan's PM wins vote of confidence after Senate setback

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan handily won a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday, days after the embarrassing defeat of his ruling party’s key candidate in Senate elections. Khan secured the votes of 178 members of the lower house of Parliament, which is comprised of 340 lawmakers. The 11-party opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement —boycotted the assembly’s special session.

  • An Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid is about to whiz by Earth. When it returns in 8 years, it could cross paths with our satellites.

    On Friday night, the asteroid Apophis will pass by Earth. When it returns in 2029, its orbit may put it on a collision path with some satellites.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • 'WandaVision' finally revealed the true identity of Evan Peters' character and it's not what fans were expecting

    The finale of the Marvel show answered a major question about Westview's fake Pietro, but viewers might be left unsatisfied by the explanation.

  • A handful of QAnon followers flew all the way from California to DC in hopes of watching Trump's March 4 'inauguration'

    March 4 had become a highly anticipated date for followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, who believed it was the day Trump would return to power.

  • The Firm and the 'falsehoods': Meghan, Duchess of Sussex interview claims examined

    The Duchess of Sussex has accused Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods", alluding to her belief that royal aides leaked stories about her and Prince Harry and failed to defend them from untruths. In a preview clip from their no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey the Duchess referred to the Royal family as The Firm, while she acknowledged that speaking out came with "risk" but said a lot had been "lost already" and that they should not be expected to remain silent. It was the second excerpt of the interview released by US network CBS ahead of the two-hour special, which will be broadcast in the UK on Monday evening on ITV. The 30-second clip was the first time the Duchess has been heard giving a full answer to one of Ms Winfrey's questions. It is thought to have been released in reaction to this week’s revelations that Meghan had been accused of bullying staff, although the interview was recorded before the allegations became public knowledge. “They obviously want to maximise their content,” a source close to the Duchess said of CBS. “They are very clever at making intoxicating TV.” The fact that the slickly produced interview is designed to shock has caused consternation in palace quarters, not least as it coincides with the Duke of Edinburgh’s longest ever hospital stay. Aides have signalled their intention to distance themselves from the programme. One said: “We are trying to maintain a dignified silence. It’s a media circus and we do not want to be drawn into it.” They point out that it was recorded two weeks ago, suggesting that any attempt to capitalise on the publicity surrounding the bullying allegations was "opportunistic". Members of the Royal Family have not requested, and have not been offered, advanced sight of the recording or a transcript and are expecting to watch it “like everybody else”. The rights to the two-hour programme, which was extended by 30 minutes after the interview was conducted, have been sold across the globe, in more than 17 countries from Australia to Norway, as well as sub-Saharan Africa. The Sussexes are not being paid for the interview, which will net a fortune for CBS and Ms Winfrey’s production company Harpo. In the latest clip, Ms Winfrey asks the Duchess: "How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?" The Duchess replied: "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. "And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I've...there's a lot that's been lost already."

  • Check to see if your BMI is in the 'obese' range, because you may be able to get an early COVID-19 vaccine

    Having obesity makes you eligible for an early COVID-19 vaccine in several states. Evidence shows it can be a risk for severe infection.