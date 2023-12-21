Grand Forks County's Myra Foundation announces $703,648 in funding to local recipients

Dec. 21—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks County foundation that over the years has awarded millions of dollars in charitable donations has announced its list of 2023 recipients.

The Myra Foundation's grants to dozens of organizations this year came to $703,648.

The Myra Foundation was established in 1941 after the death of its namesake donor, John E. Myra. According to information from the foundation, the Myra was the first private charitable foundation of its kind in North Dakota.

"... It is my will that all of my property, real, personal and mixed, wherever the same may be situated, shall go to establish what shall be known as the Myra Foundation, which shall be a permanent institution hereby established for charitable, character building, and educational purposes," said Myra, who died in 1939.

In the decades since, the foundation has given nearly $13 million in grants for charitable, educational and character-building purposes — all within Grand Forks County.

The foundation is overseen by a three-person board: Emily Montgomery, Tracy Kennedy and John Botsford, the board's president.

"The region is so fortunate to be the recipient of the visionary generosity of the late John Myra, and our board is very grateful to be in position to fund so many deserving projects and organizations," Botsford said. "The structure of the foundation enables it to keep on giving and growing in perpetuity."

He said the foundation received a record number of requests this year.

This year's recipients are:

Altru Health Foundation; ArtWise; BIO Girls; Circle of Friends Animal Shelter/Humane Society of Grand Forks; Community Violence Intervention Center; Development Homes, Inc.; Edna Ralston Library; Emerado Cemetery; Emerado Community; Emerado Police Department; Empire Arts Center.

Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons; Global Friends Coalition; Grand Cities Children's Choir; Grand Forks Children's Museum, Inc.; Grand Forks Children's Museum, Inc. Exhibit; Grand Forks Chorales, Inc.; Grand Forks County 4-H Organization; Grand Forks County Historical Society; Grand Forks Curling Club; Grand Forks Foundation for Education, Inc.; Grand Forks Girls Fastpitch; Grand Forks Parks & Recreation Foundation; Grand Forks Public Library; Grand Forks Senior Center; Greater Grand Forks Community Corrections Advisory Board; Greater Grand Forks Community Theatre; Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra.

Hospice of the Red River Valley; Larimore Fire Protection District; Larimore Football; LHS Trap Team; Lions Foundation of North Dakota Inc; LISTEN Center Inc.; Manvel Community Center Incorporated; Manvel Park Board; Muddy Waters Clay Center; MyAlly Health

MyAlly Health Medical Assistance; ND Ballet Company; NDSU Extension Grand Forks County; North Dakota Museum of Art; North Dakota Shakespeare Festival; North Dakota-Manitoba District of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition; Northern Lights Council of Boy Scouts of America Inc.; Northern Valley Youth Orchestras; Northlands Rescue Mission Inc.; Northwood Deaconess Health Center; Northwood Deaconess Health Center equipment; Northwood Hockey Boosters; Northwood School Foundation Inc.; Project Dignity.

Public Art Commission; Red River Valley Athletics.org; Red River Valley Community Action Santa Claus Girls; Special Olympics North Dakota; St. Joseph's Social Care; The Arc Upper Valley; the Empty State Theatre; The Grand Forks Salvation Army; The Summer Performing Arts Company; The Village Family Service Center; Third Street Clinic; University Children's Learning Center; University of North Dakota Foundation; University Park Neighborhoods; USpireND; Valley Senior Living Foundation; Youth Works Day Report; Youth Works DIVERT.