Grand Forks Downtown Development Association and city receive North Dakota Main Street Award

Feb. 22—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Downtown Development Association and the city of Grand Forks have been awarded a North Dakota Governor's Main Street Award for their work on Town Square.

The award recognizes significant investments made that enhance the health and vibrancy of the community. Town Square in downtown Grand Forks has been the focal point of efforts to revitalize the area for the last two years. DDA CEO Jill Proctor said this award shows the amount of work everyone has done to make it a place people want to visit.

"We are honored to receive the Healthy, Vibrant, Community Main Street Award for our work in Town Square," Proctor said in the release. "This award is a testament to the hard work, vision, and collaboration of our community partners, stakeholders, and residents who have made downtown Grand Forks a thriving destination for all."

In the release, both the city and DDA thanked the many partners and community members who have made this revitalization possible. Over the last two years, the DDA and city have worked to update the area with public art and recreational amenities.

The awards are part of North Dakota's Main Street Initiative, which seeks to help community leaders have the tools to capitalize on their community strengths to help North Dakota be competitive globally.

"The Main Street Awards are an excellent opportunity to express gratitude and recognition to North Dakotans who demonstrated a unique and innovative approach in enhancing the quality of life in their community by applying the principles of the Main Street Initiative," Gov. Doug Burgum said in the release. "These exemplary efforts showcase the tangible benefits an engaged community can create for everyone."

The DDA works help bring ideas for the community to reality and make downtowns in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks into places that they want to be.