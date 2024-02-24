Grand Forks elections 2024: What seats are on the ballot, how to run and who's running so far

Feb. 24—GRAND FORKS — The mayor's office and a host of local elected positions are on the ballot for Grand Forks residents in 2024.

Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski is hoping voters will elect him for another four-year term in June, while seats on the City Council, Park Board, School Board and County Commission are also up for grabs.

The Herald has compiled the facts on five local elections taking place in the city of Grand Forks and Grand Forks County in the coming months, including what seats are in play, how to get on the ballot, and who's already announced plans to run for office.

Four of those elections — mayor, Grand Forks City Council, Grand Forks Park District and Grand Forks School Board — will take place June 11.

A nominating contest to decide the four County Commission candidates who will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election will also appear on the June 11 ballot.

The local election cycle in Minnesota will not commence until early voting for the Aug. 13 primary election begins on June 28.

All candidates for these five races, regardless of office, are expected to submit a certificate or petition of nomination (or a similar document) to a designated official to declare their candidacy, sometimes with a required number of signatures from eligible voters.

Candidates are also required to file a statement of interests and, for the first time this election season, a campaign finance disclosure statement with their filing officer.

Generally, these documents can be picked up from the filing officer for the corresponding election or accessed on the North Dakota Secretary of State's website.

Campaign finance disclosure statements must be filed with the corresponding filing officer from May 3 to May 10 for the June 11 election and from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4 for the Nov. 5 election.

More information, including filing information for local, county, state and federal election candidates, can be found at

vote.nd.gov.

All qualified electors in Grand Forks County can vote at the following Voting Centers in the city of Grand Forks on June 11:

* Alerus Center, 1200 S 42nd St.

* Hope Church, 1601 17th Ave. S

* Home of Economy, 1508 N Washington St.

* ICON Sports Center/Grand Forks Park District office, 1060 47th Ave. S.

Early voting at the Alerus Center will take place from June 4 to June 8. Absentee (mail-in) voting begins May 2. All absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than the day before Election Day. Voters can request an absentee ballot at

https://vip.sos.nd.gov/absentee.

The mayor's office will be on the ballot June 11.

The mayor is elected by residents of the city of Grand Forks, and presides over the council's meetings, approves city ordinances and resolutions passed by the council and has veto power over the council.

The mayor is elected to a four-year term. Current Mayor Brandon Bochenski, who was first elected in 2020,

has announced a bid

for reelection. So far, no other candidates have come forward.

Mayoral candidates must file a nominating petition with 300 signatures, as well as a completed statement of interests and campaign finance disclosure form, with the City Auditor's office by 4 p.m. on April 8. These documents can be picked up at the City Auditor's office or accessed on the Secretary of State's website.

The City Auditor's office is located at City Hall, 255 N Fourth St., on the first floor.

Residents can call the city Finance Department at 701-746-2620 if they have further questions.

Four seats on the Grand Forks City Council will be on the ballot June 11.

Council members are elected by residents of their ward to represent them on the City Council. The council is the city's legislative body and votes on city ordinances and resolutions.

Council members are elected to four-year terms on a staggered basis. In 2024, Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7 will choose their council members. Wards 2, 4, and 6 elected their representatives in 2022.

Only Ward 1 council member Danny Weigel

has publicly announced plans to run

for reelection. Council members Bret Weber (Ward 3), Kyle Kvamme (Ward 5) and Ken Vein (Ward 7) have not publicly announced their plans.

Chamber of Commerce board member and Northrop Grumman Grand Sky Site Director Mike Fridolfs

has announced plans to run

for Kvamme's Ward 5 council seat.

Candidates for City Council must file a nominating petition. They must collect a certain number of signatures and file the signatures, as well as their completed statement of interests and campaign finance disclosure form, with the City Auditor's office by 4 p.m. on April 8.

The City Auditor's office is located at City Hall, 255 N Fourth St., on the first floor.

The number of signatures required varies by ward based on the number of votes cast in the last mayoral election.

Candidates for Ward 1 must collect at least 51 signatures; candidates for Ward 3 need at least 93 signatures; candidates for Ward 5 need at least 200 signatures; and candidates for Ward 7 need at least 143 signatures.

Candidates must live in the ward they wish to represent.

As with the mayor's office, candidate filing forms can be picked up from the City Auditor's office or accessed online.

Voters can call the city Finance Department at 701-746-2620 if they have questions about their ward or look it up online using the city's

Ward and Precinct Map.

City residents can vote at any of the four voting centers in the city of Grand Forks, and will be given a ballot corresponding to their ward.

Two seats on the Grand Forks Park Board of Commissioners will be on the ballot June 11.

The Park Board is elected by residents of Grand Forks. The board discusses and makes decisions about Grand Forks' local parks on matters ranging from facilities to programming.

Commissioners are elected to four-year terms on a staggered basis.

Seats currently held by Cody Bartholomew and Russel Kraft are on the ballot in 2024. Neither Bartholomew nor Kraft have publicly announced whether they plan to run again.

Candidates must file a nominating petition with 300 signatures as well as a statement of interests and campaign finance disclosure form with the City Auditor's office by 4 p.m. on April 8. Candidate filing forms can be picked up from the City Auditor's office or accessed online.

Residents can call the city Finance Department at 701-746-2620 if they have further questions.

Four seats on the Grand Forks School Board will be on the ballot June 11.

The School Board is the governing body of Grand Forks Public Schools, and votes on issues of school policy, as well as handling matters like negotiations with the teachers union. Board members are elected to four-year terms on a staggered schedule; the last election took place in 2022.

Voters can choose to vote for up to four candidates; the four candidates with the most votes will be elected.

Incumbents Jeff Manley, Amber Flynn, Eric Lunn and Cynthia Shabb have not indicated publicly whether they are running for reelection, as of Tuesday.

Candidates must file a School Board candidate filing form, statement of interests and campaign disclosure statement with Grand Forks Public Schools Business Manager Brandon Baumbach by 4 p.m. on April 8.

These forms are available for pickup at the Mark Sanford Education Center at 2400 47th Ave. S or

on the school district website.

The School Board candidate filing form is only available from the school district website or the Business Office; it is not available on the Secretary of State's website.

Residents can call the Business Office at 701-746-2200 if they have further questions.

Two seats on the Grand Forks County Commission are on the ballot June 11.

Commissioners oversee the fiscal affairs of the county and serve as oversight for county officials. Commissioners are elected to four-year terms on a staggered schedule; three commissioners were elected to their current seats in 2022.

A nominating contest will take place June 11, at which voters choose up to four candidates to compete in the general election Nov. 5. The two top candidates in the November election will be elected to the County Commission.

On Monday, incumbent David Engen announced he will run again. Cynthia Pic also has indicated to the Herald she will run again, but has not released a statement to the press.

Former Grand Forks City Council member Terry Bjerke has announced plans to run for one of the two county seats currently occupied by Engen and Pic. Late this week, Ron Barta also announced plans to run for County Commission.

Candidates must file a nominating petition with at least 300 signatures as well as a separate affidavit of candidacy, along with a statement of interests and campaign disclosure statement, with the County Auditor's office by 4 p.m. on April 8. These forms are available for pickup at the County Auditor's office as well as on the Secretary of State's website.

The County Auditor's office is located in the county office building at 151 S. Fourth St.

Residents can call the County Auditor's office at 701-780-8200 if they have further questions.

The Herald will publish candidate announcements for elected city, county and legislative seats. To alert the newspaper, candidates should simultaneously email Managing Editor Hannah Shirley at hshirley@gfherald.com, as well as letters@gfherald.com.

Ideally, announcements will include biographical and background information as well as a statement about the candidate's beliefs or goals. No announcement will run word-for-word as submitted, but will be formed into a short story, of fewer than 400 words, by Herald staff members. Photographs may be sent to the Herald; a candidate photo is not required, but is preferred.

To be fair to all candidates, no in-person interview requests will be granted.

Also in an effort to be fair, the Herald will strive to publish all local and legislative announcements on inside pages, although editors reserve the right to determine exceptions or placement due to newsworthiness. Mayoral announcements, however, likely will be longer and generally will publish on Page 1.