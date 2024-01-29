Grand Forks expects to complete upwards of $19 million in road construction projects in 2024

Jan. 29—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks is expecting to spend at least $19.3 million on street projects in the 2024 construction season.

A combination of street and infrastructure funds, along with special assessments and other applicable funding sources, will pay for the projects. The final price tag could change, as many of the projects still need to be bid and costs could change between now and construction.

Many of the projects, especially bigger projects like the Washington Street underpass, have a state and federal funding element as well. A 0.5% sales tax, passed by citywide vote in 2018, helps pay for many of the projects and helped the city complete more than $17 million in street projects last year.

Among some of the most impactful projects of 2024 will be the reconstruction of the Washington Street underpass, reconstruction of the intersection of Belmont Road and Fifth Street — the intersection given the moniker "Confusion Corner" — and the rehabilitation of the Columbia Road overpass.

This two-year project will rehabilitate the aging Columbia Road bridge over the BNSF railroad tracks. The city will spend $2.8 million as part of a federal funding cost share for the project. According to Assistant City Engineer Ed Liberman, this project begins in 2024, but the heavy work will occur in 2025, when the overpass may be closed for a portion of the construction season.

This two-year project will reconstruct the aging BNSF railroad bridge and pavement on North Washington Street, just north of the intersection of DeMers Avenue. The city will spend $1.3 million on the project. During the construction, lane closures are likely. The underpass was built in 1937 and expanded in 1964, the last project was a mill and overlay in 2018.

As part of the project, stormwater improvements will be made to the underpass.

"If you've driven under and you notice all the pigeon poop and all the concrete crumbling away, it's going to rehab that bridge there and then reconstruct a section of Washington," Liberman said.

The intersection of Belmont Road, South Fifth Street and Division Avenue will be reconstructed into a mini-roundabout during the 2024 construction season.

Often called "Confusion Corner" because of the nontraditional traffic patterns

, signs and intersection geometry, the city will make it into a mini-roundabout.

A mini-roundabout is like a roundabout, but instead of a large, landscaped center, it has a raised concrete center that allows larger vehicles to still use the intersection without the space required for a normal-sized roundabout. The project is estimated to cost the city $330,000 this year.

Many of the streets in Grand Forks' Near Southside neighborhood will be milled and overlaid this summer. Less intense and time-consuming than a total reconstruction, the top layer of pavement is milled and then topped with a new layer of pavement. Approximately 20 blocks of streets will be improved this summer in the neighborhood. In total, the city is spending $4.2 million in mill and overlays across Grand Forks, double a typical year.

Many of the streets on the east side of the city were improved at the same time after the Flood of 1997. This means miles of streets are in need of improvements at the same time. The city engineering department will be looking to improve the worst of the roads in the Near Northside and Near Southside neighborhoods this year and next year.

Also occurring in 2024 is a chip seal and concrete panel replacement along 32nd Avenue South.

The city rehabilitated much of the street last year

and the chip seal will help prolong the life of the asphalt sections of street.

Throughout the city there are various ADA improvement projects and sidewalk repairs. There will also be traffic signal rehabilitation, which has been an ongoing project. Many of the stoplights along Gateway Drive will be rehabilitated as part of a regional program.

"That's going to either replace or rehabilitate most of the traffic signals along Washington, DeMers and Gateway," Liberman said. "We plan on using temporary traffic signals; we learned some good lessons (in 2023) as to the value of temporary traffic signals, so we've incorporated them into (2024's) work).