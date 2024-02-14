Grand Forks inmate acquitted of leading a jail riot believes co-defendants should appeal convictions

Feb. 14—GRAND FORKS — Acquitted of his own criminal charges, a Grand Forks inmate remains adamant his co-defendants deserve the same outcome for their involvement in a Sept. 20 protest at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

"I hope that it comes to light," Kyle Martin Heintz told the Herald. "I want my co-defendants to (file appeals), or something like an appeal. I want to find out that justice is retroactively done, because I do believe I was found guilty of being involved — but not in a riot."

Heintz, 32, was found not guilty

of Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief on Feb. 7. Court documents, trial testimony and state arguments alleged that, while locked inside his cell, Heintz instigated a riot after Pod 3A inmates were informed commissary orders were late again.

Surveillance footage showed Pod 3A inmates tying doors shut with sheets and clothing items, obscuring their faces and refusing to lock down for the night. An inmate can be seen grabbing a sheet that Heintz slid underneath the door of his cell.

On Monday, Feb. 12, the day before Heintz was scheduled to be transported to serve prison time in an unrelated case, he told the Herald he was happy and pleasantly surprised with the outcome of this case. He speculates this was because the jury didn't believe what happened on Sept. 20 was a riot. Therefore, even if he was involved in the incident, he couldn't be convicted of a riot-specific offense.

"I think that's why I was found not guilty, and I think that's why nobody should've been found guilty," he said.

A riot is legally defined as "a public disturbance involving an assembly of five or more persons which by tumultuous and violent conduct creates grave danger of damage or injury to property or persons or substantially obstructs law enforcement or other government function."

The defense argued the state failed to prove that Pod 3A inmates' actions met that definition; the jury was also unsatisfied.

The jury asked what to do if it believed the incident only fulfilled part of the legal definition of "riot." Advised to consider the definition and make that decision as a group, the verdict was reached approximately 20 minutes later.

"It was a peaceful, sit-down protest, minus an 18-year-old who wasn't sending the right message," Heintz said, referring to the lone inmate who assaulted an officer. "No violence. That's not what it was. We were just like, 'Hey, want an awkward situation? OK, here it is.' "

During the trial, Sgt. Kashondre Duff testified that late commissary has been a recurring issue since the correctional center began getting its commissary from a TurnKey Corrections warehouse in Fargo.

In October, the Herald spoke with a number of inmates

who said Sept. 20 was the last straw, with some orders more than a week late at that time.

"All they had to do was (talk to) the (commissary) guy," Heintz said. "All they had to do was have an awkward conversation. Well, now we're still having an awkward conversation. All they had to do was go to bat for us, and nobody would've been charged with a riot."

Nine of Heintz's co-defendants accepted plea agreements prior to his early February trial. One is in federal custody for an unrelated matter. The remaining two, charged with Class A misdemeanor engaging in a riot, have final dispositional conferences scheduled for late February.

Among those who testified in Heintz's defense, the general consensus was that they pleaded guilty to get their cases over with, move on and hopefully get out of custody more quickly.

"I would have already been released from jail if it wasn't for these charges," said Travis Lee Willson, who was sentenced to 120 days in custody.

Mitchell Dean Lajimodiere, sentenced to 180 days, said his attorney advised him to plead guilty and accept a global resolution that would resolve both his open cases, "so I could move on with my life."

Heintz said, in the past, he's dealt with attorneys trying to convince him to plead guilty when that's not what he wants. He believes there's an economic element to it; the more quickly a case is resolved, the less money is put into attorney, trial and other costs.

Heintz believes the state didn't want him to go to trial for this case and, in November, offered a plea agreement that would sentence him to four months for the felony charge. The misdemeanor would be dismissed.

He declined.

"It was the principle of it," Heintz said.

He didn't want to take a plea agreement because he wanted to stand up for himself, and the others who were accused, he said.

"I haven't seen any of my co-defendants for a long time, but those are my friends," Heintz said.

Though he encouraged others to take their cases to trial, he understood why they didn't. It's difficult, Heintz said, for people to understand what to do.

Throughout Heintz's time in the criminal justice system, he's been assigned attorneys who file motions in his cases without speaking to him about them first. Sometimes, these are motions he wholly disagrees with — such as delays, which are referred to in court as "continuances."

He believes a big part of the issue is that the Grand Forks public defender's office is understaffed.

David Neil Ogren, one of three full-time public defenders employed at the agency,

agreed with this statement when he spoke with the Herald in May.

At that time, each public defender was expected to receive a minimum of approximately 250 cases per year.

Additional public defenders are contracted by the agency and are assigned a predetermined number of cases.

"It's hard to talk (with them), because of their caseloads, and a lot of times people in the jails don't even know how to have those conversations," Heintz said. "They don't understand, and they think they do. It's hard to be on the same page, and it's really nobody's fault."

Since Heintz was acquitted, two of his co-defendants — Willson and Steven Robert Keesling — requested sentence reductions. Neither cited the acquittal as a reason they believe their sentence should be reduced.

Haley Wamstad, Grand Forks County state's attorney, told the Herald she doesn't anticipate Heintz's acquittal will affect any closed cases.