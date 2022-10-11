Grand Forks jury selection will begin for Minneapolis man with drug charges

Oct. 11—GRAND FORKS — Jury selection and trial for a

Minneapolis man with multiple drug charges

will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

John Harniss appeared in court Monday, Oct. 10, to say he is ready to stand trial.

At approximately 10:32 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2022, members of the North Dakota Highway Patrol performed a traffic stop for an obstructed license plate and an overly tinted driver's side window.

An affidavit in the case says the driver was identified as Harniss, whose license was suspended at the time. Upon searching Harniss and the vehicle, the NDHP found fentanyl and other drugs, as well as various paraphernalia.

Harniss is charged with possession with intent to manufacture/deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to manufacture/deliver schedule III narcotic drug, both class B felonies. Each count has a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. Harniss is charged with two class C felonies, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, which each have a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

His charges also include two class A misdemeanors for carrying a concealed weapon and fraudulent practices in urine testing, which have maximum sentences of 360 days in prison and/or a $3,000 fine. Harniss's final charge is for driving under suspension, a class B misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in prison and/or a $1,500 fine.

Jury selection for Harniss's trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 11.