Grand Forks man accused of armed burglary will change plea; alleged accomplice will stand trial

Jan. 11—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of armed burglary and other crimes will change his plea later this month, but his alleged accomplice is planning for a trial.

David Alexander Whitlow Jr., 40, is charged with two Class B felonies: armed robbery and armed burglary. The crimes have maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

He's also charged with four Class C felonies: terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, interference with a 911 call, felonious restraint and theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

Whitlow had a final dispositional conference on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 11, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse. He has decided to change his plea, though no proposed plea agreement has been filed for public view.

A plea change hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Whitlow's alleged accomplice, 25-year-old Michael Anthony Joseph Landvik, also appeared for a final dispositional conference. He will be taking his case to trial, with a status conference scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 22. Trial is scheduled to begin the next day.

Landvik is also charged with two Class B felonies: accomplice to armed robbery and night burglary. He's charged with four Class C felonies: accomplice to terrorizing, interference with a 911 call, felonious restraint and theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

The alleged crimes took place after midnight on July 7

at a Grand Forks residence, according to court documents. The reporting party, a man and a woman, said two men entered their residence — one of them brandishing a gun — looking for "Eric."

Landvik allegedly blocked one of the residents from leaving the room, and both he and Whitlow allegedly took their phones and shoes, threatening to return if authorities were called.