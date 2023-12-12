Grand Forks man accused of evading police, crashing vehicle and fleeing scene

Dec. 11—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly fleeing law enforcement, crashing a vehicle, fleeing the scene and possessing drugs with intent to sell them.

Grand Forks police were dispatched for a possible drug overdose on Friday morning, Dec. 8. At the scene, a vehicle pulled into the parking lot, and the woman who called 911 began pounding on its windows, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The vehicle began to drive away, and wouldn't stop when a police officer flashed his emergency lights, the affidavit said. The vehicle drove onto the lawn of another property, running into the support beams for its patio decks, completely severing them from the building, the affidavit said.

The vehicle drove off the lawn, traveling over the speed limit and all over the road, the affidavit said.

The officer was advised to terminate his pursuit and, shortly after, came upon the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 6th Avenue North and 42nd Street. Two people fled the scene but were eventually located. The vehicle was not registered under either of their names.

Searching the driver, Bruce Alan Austreng, police found 33.5 clonazepam pills, two alprazolam pills and 0.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Austreng, 36, admitted to ingesting Xanax, fentanyl, methamphetamine and alcohol. He was charged with Class B felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Austreng was also charged with three Class C felonies: fleeing a peace officer (second or subsequent offense) and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV depressant.

He's also charged with four misdemeanors: Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment, Class A misdemeanor ingesting a controlled substance, Class B misdemeanor refusal to halt and Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a motor vehicle.

Austreng had his initial appearance on Monday afternoon, Dec. 11, at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. His bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing and arraignment at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22.

In municipal court, Austreng was charged with driving under the influence and driving under suspension or revocation. He pleaded guilty to the former and was fined $501. The other case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in March.