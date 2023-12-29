Grand Forks man accused of firing gun at occupied car will change plea

Dec. 29—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of attempted murder plans to change his plea.

Omar Agustin Martinez, 26, is accused of

shooting a firearm at an occupied car on May 21

and

evading arrest

for more than a month, among other crimes.

Martinez is charged in three different cases. His most serious charge, Class A felony attempted murder, has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Martinez appeared for a final dispositional conference in all three cases on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 28. It was determined that he will be changing his plea instead of taking the cases to trial.

No proposed plea agreement has been filed yet, so it's unclear what crimes Martinez will plead guilty to.

The change of plea hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.