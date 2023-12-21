Grand Forks man accused of fleeing police, crashing vehicle and fleeing on foot

Dec. 20—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man has been charged with one felony and two misdemeanors after allegedly fleeing police on Monday night, Dec. 18.

A Grand Forks police officer observed a white Malibu make a wide right turn onto DeMers Avenue. The officer activated his emergency lights, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The Malibu allegedly accelerated and switched lanes without signaling.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver continued traveling eastbound on DeMers Avenue, onto the Fourth Avenue South ramp and eastbound on Fourth Avenue at speeds in excess of 70 mph, the affidavit said.

The vehicle also drove through a stop sign, according to the affidavit.

The officer terminated his pursuit but, shortly after, he saw lights go airborne — implying a collision. On scene, the officer determined the driver took off on foot, leaving behind a shoe, the affidavit said.

Andrew Chase Ebertwoski, 19, was found approximately eight minutes after the collision, wearing a shoe that matched the one left behind, the affidavit said.

Ebertowski is charged with Class C felony reckless endangerment-extreme indifference, Class A misdemeanor fleeing a police officer and Class A misdemeanor duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.

The felony charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Ebertowski's initial appearance took place on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20. His preliminary hearing and arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.