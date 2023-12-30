Grand Forks man accused of fleeing police while under the influence of alcohol

Dec. 29—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man has been charged with fleeing an officer, reckless endangerment and alcohol-related crimes.

At 2:13 a.m. on Dec. 23, a Grand Forks police officer initiated a traffic stop on DeMers Avenue for a vehicle that was driving recklessly, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The vehicle failed to stop and, instead, fled at high speeds for a little more than a mile, the affidavit said. The driver was identified as 29-year-old Edward Larios Rubalcava.

During the pursuit, Rubalcava allegedly weaved through traffic, was unable to negotiate a turn, ran over a median curb and crossed into oncoming traffic.

Rubalcava eventually stopped in a parking lot on Second Avenue North. The officer noted Rubalcava smelled like alcohol, was swaying, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and other characteristics indicative of alcohol use, the affidavit said.

Rubalcava agreed to a chemical breath test, but failed to provide a sufficient breath sample and yelled over the officer trying to give instructions, the affidavit said.

Rubalcava's license was determined to be suspended. He is charged with Class C felony fleeing a police officer-second or subsequent offense, Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment and three Class B misdemeanors: DUI-second offense in seven years, DUI-refusal to submit to testing-second offense in seven years and driving under alcohol-related revocation.

The felony charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Rubalcava had an initial appearance in court on Thursday, Dec. 28. A preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 29.