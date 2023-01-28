Grand Forks man accused of possessing child pornography

Jan. 28—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Daniel Alexander Boyer, 42, had an initial appearance in court on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. He attended the hearing virtually from the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

During the hearing, Boyer informed the court he will be applying for a public defender.

According to an affidavit in the case, a search warrant was executed at Boyer's residence on Jan. 26. The Grand Forks Police Department obtained the warrant as part of an investigation into possession of child sexual abuse material, the affidavit said, but it was not specified how this investigation began.

The affidavit says that during the search, police found approximately 40 images and videos of suspected child sexual abuse material on a computer hard drive.

Boyer spoke with law enforcement, and "admitted he had downloaded the images and videos of CSAM [child sexual abuse material] to the laptop computer," according to the affidavit.

During Boyer's initial appearance, Carmell Mattison, representing the state, requested a $20,000 bond. She asked the court to impose the conditions that, if Boyer bonds out, he may not use the internet or be in contact with anyone under the age of 18.

The state's proposed bail was approved, with the conditions included.

Possession of certain materials prohibited is a Class C felony and has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Boyer's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.