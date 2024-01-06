Grand Forks man accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl, assaulting officer

Jan. 5—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, after allegedly being uncooperative and fighting with an officer during a probation search of his apartment, which had methamphetamine and fentanyl inside, according to court documents.

Ernest Leroy Gardner III, 20, is charged with Class A felony methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He's also charged with Class B felony fentanyl possession with intent to deliver, Class C felony simple assault on a police officer and Class A misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.

Grand Forks Police Department officers were requested to detain Gardner on Jan. 4 so his probation officer could search his apartment, according a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Gardner was allegedly uncooperative and fought with officers, and is accused of kicking one in the stomach multiple times. He was eventually detained.

Inside Gardner's apartment, law enforcement found a total of 162.5 grams of methamphetamine spread throughout a few different bags, the statement said. Seven fentanyl pills were found as well.

Two small scales, a burnt piece of tinfoil and a pen tube with residue were also located.

Gardner had his initial appearance in court on Friday afternoon, Jan. 5. His preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 12.