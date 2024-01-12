Grand Forks man, accused of sex crimes, scheduled for trial next week

Jan. 11—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, among other crimes, is scheduled to stand trial.

Erik Gonzalez, 39, is charged with Class A felony gross sexual imposition-victim unaware, Class B felony attempted gross sexual imposition-victim unaware and Class C felony burglary.

He was originally charged with Class A misdemeanor sexual assault, but the charge was dismissed in September.

In June 2022,

a woman told law enforcement Gonzalez entered her apartment without her permission and sexually assaulted her

while she was sleeping, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Gonzalez appeared for a status conference on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 11. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16.