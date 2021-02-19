Grand Forks man accused of sexually abusing two children
Feb. 19—A Grand Forks man has been arrested for sexually abusing two boys.
Nathan Scott Belgarde, 30, is facing charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, gross sexual imposition and two counts of solicitation of a minor. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse and gross sexual imposition, and an additional five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count of solicitation.
According to court documents, a woman reached out to Grand Forks Police in September 2020 regarding sexual text messages she found on her 12-year-old's phone between him and the number belonging to Belgarde. The messages made reference to a sexual assault that had occurred, documents show.
In an interview with investigators, the child, identified as John Doe, disclosed a number of sexual acts that Belgarde had allegedly committed with Doe when the child was 11.
In October, a second child, identified as John Doe 2, also disclosed in a forensic interview that Belgarde had asked him to commit sexual acts with him. The child was 12 at the time, documents state.
Belgarde will appear for a preliminary hearing and arraignment on March 24, and is scheduled to appear for a final dispositional conference on June 3.