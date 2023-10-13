Grand Forks man, accused of stabbing, will stand trial later this month

Oct. 13—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of stabbing someone earlier this year is scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 24.

Eldrey Marchone Lane, 48,

was charged

with Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon after law enforcement identified him as the suspect in a stabbing that occurred around North 8th Street and 5th Avenue North on June 27.

At the scene, law enforcement found Maurice Johnson with a puncture wound in his shoulder, according to an affidavit in the case. He was transported to Altru.

Johnson said he and Lane were in an altercation and Lane let his dog loose. While Johnson was attempting to dodge the dog, Lane allegedly stabbed him.

Lane had a final dispositional conference on Thursday, Oct. 13, during which he confirmed he'll be going to trial.

Aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon has a maximum sentence of five years.