Grand Forks man acquitted of gross sexual imposition

Jan. 19—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was acquitted of three felonies on Friday, Jan. 19, after around three days of trial.

In June 2022, a woman told authorities that 39-year-old Erik Gonzalez

had entered her apartment without her permission and sexually assaulted her

while she slept, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

DNA collected from the victim matched Gonzalez, the affidavit said. The trial that included nurse testimony, a 911 call recording, DNA reports, lab reports, body camera footage, photographs and Snapchat messages.

The jury found Gonzalez not guilty of three crimes: Class A felony gross sexual imposition, Class B felony attempted gross sexual imposition and Class C felony burglary.