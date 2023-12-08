Grand Forks man appears in Polk County court for conspiracy to commit first-degree drug sales

Dec. 7—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks man sentenced for Grand Forks County drug crimes earlier this year had his initial court appearance for an additional charge in Polk County on Thursday, Dec. 7.

In August, Todd Jonas Hicks pleaded guilty to Class A felony delivery of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, Class A felony possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and Class C felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Charged in two separate cases, he was sentenced to a total of eight years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Hicks, 52, began court proceedings for his Polk County charge, conspiracy to commit first-degree controlled substance sales, on Thursday, Dec. 7. The hearing was held remotely.

In March, a woman told law enforcement she'd purchased methamphetamine from Hicks in Grand Forks, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. An undercover drug transaction was then arranged between a sheriff's deputy and

Conner Douglas Anderson

. When Anderson was arrested, he told law enforcement Hicks gave him the drugs to sell, the statement said.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree drug sales has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $1,000,000 in fines.

Hicks' omnibus hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 18.