Grand Forks man arrested after alleged attempted assault in bathroom of East Grand Forks theater

Aug. 22—EAST GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks resident Jason Edward Noyes, 37, is facing charges of attempted criminal sexual conduct in the first degree for an incident that happened at the River Cinema in East Grand Forks on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release.

East Grand Forks police officers responded to the River Cinema at 10:47 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a sexual assault in the woman's bathroom of the movie theater, the news release said. The victim told police when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the bathroom with his pants down. The suspect allegedly told the woman he had a knife and grabbed her wrist, but she was able to fight him off and exit the bathroom.

Patrons at the Blue Moose Bar & Grill told police they saw the suspect flee the theater on a bike and head toward Grand Forks. Security footage obtained from the restaurant and theater identified the suspect as Noyes.

Noyes is currently being held in the Grand Forks County jail.