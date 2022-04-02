Grand Forks man arrested on attempted murder charge

Apr. 1—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1700 block of Cottonwood Street at 8 a.m. on March 26 after receiving a report of a man suffering from a laceration on his neck. Responding officers located a man in the residence with an injury determined to have been caused by a knife. He was transported to Altru Hospital by ambulance.

Joshua Franklin, 29, the victim's roommate, was present in the residence during the preliminary investigation. On Friday, April 1, the Franklin was arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted murder.

Formal charges and any potential additional charges stemming from the investigation will be determined by the Grand Forks County State's Attorney's Office.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with more information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact the police department.

The Grand Forks Police Department can be reached by calling 701-787-8000. Online, people can submit a tip via the

GFPD's Facebook page

or website, or by the Tip411 app.