Grand Forks man arrested after barricading himself in a stranger's apartment

Dec. 8—A Grand Forks man was arrested and charged with multiple offences after fleeing from police and barricading himself in another person's apartment.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, Clifford L. Bays, 34, was arrested on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 8. An officer attempted to stop Bays after he was found riding a bicycle in the street and obstructing traffic in the 1300 block of Stanford Road.

When the officer activated his emergency lights and siren, Bays fled, and entered an apartment building in the 3500 block of 11th Avenue North. According to the GFPD release, Bays kicked in the door of an apartment, and barricaded it.

The officer followed Bays, and attempted to make contact with anyone in the apartment. Shortly thereafter a woman came to the door and said a man she did not know kicked in the door, barricaded it, then ran to the back of the apartment.

Officers discovered Bays inside a bathroom, and he was taken into custody after he exited the room after several minutes of verbal commands to do so.

Bays was arrested for refusal to halt, burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia. There are also two active warrants for his arrest, one from the North Dakota State Penitentiary and one from the state Department of Corrections Parole and Probation office.

Bays was taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.