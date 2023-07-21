Grand Forks man arrested for fleeing police, crashing into vehicle, other crimes

Jul. 20—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, for his alleged involvement in a police pursuit that resulted in a vehicle crash, as well as other crimes.

Logan Orion Riley, 21, had an initial appearance for his two felony cases on Thursday, July 20. Riley's bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety — however, he's being held without bond on an extradition case. There's a warrant for his arrest in Minnesota due to a probation violation.

According to an affidavit in the first case, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on Riley's vehicle at 700 S. 15th St. on Thursday, July 13, because the vehicle didn't have a front license plate.

When an officer asked Riley for his license and other documentation, Riley "reached into his left front pants pocket, and then accelerated away from the traffic stop," the affidavit said.

Riley allegedly drove up to 65 miles per hour, disregarded multiple stop signs, failed to use his turn signal, and crashed into another vehicle on the 1300 block of South 19th Street, at which point, he fled on foot, the affidavit said.

In the trunk of Riley's vehicle, police found a notebook with "drug transactions" written inside it, the affidavit said. Police also found 57 blue "M30" pills that were later identified as fentanyl, other drugs, paraphernalia and items suspected to be used for drug trafficking.

Law enforcement reviewed video footage that showed Riley trespassing on private property and forcibly entering a garden shed, the affidavit said.

Riley was charged with Class B felony possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He's also charged with three Class C felonies: drug paraphernalia possession, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. His remaining charges are two Class A misdemeanors and four Class B misdemeanors.

Riley wasn't arrested on the charges until Wednesday, July 19, when a vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over at the 2100 block of Demers Avenue.

According to an affidavit in the case, Riley told the police officer he was going to a friend's residence and attempted to exit the vehicle. He also allegedly gave a fake name and said he didn't have to speak to police.

When Riley started to walk away, the officer told him he was being detained and "had to physically pull him back to the vehicle," the affidavit said.

Riley allegedly attempted to flee, and a physical struggle ensued between himself and the officer. Riley was eventually handcuffed and arrested.

Inside the vehicle, police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Riley was charged with Class C felony drug paraphernalia possession, as well as three Class A misdemeanors.

Riley's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.