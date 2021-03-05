Grand Forks man arrested following police chase through town
Mar. 5—A Grand Forks man was taken into custody Thursday evening, March 4, after leading police on a pursuit through town in a stolen vehicle.
Brice Gamboa, 30, has been cited for possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department.
Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle around 6:15 p.m., the release states. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Cenex on South 20th Street, briefly stopped, then sped away from officers, according to police.
Police pursued the vehicle with emergency equipment activated. Gamboa struck a vehicle on 24th Avenue and South Washington Street, but continued to flee from officers, police say.
Officers performed a "pursuit intervention technique" on the car in the 2700 block of 24th Avenue South, where Gamboa exited the vehicle and was arrested.