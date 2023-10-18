Grand Forks man arrested for tire slashings

Oct. 18—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man suspected to be the

tire slasher

from earlier this month was arrested and made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Matthew Vincent Morris, 31, is charged with Class B felony criminal mischief causing intentional damage over $10,000, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

His bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.

According to an affidavit in the case, officers from the Grand Forks Police Department arrived at the north end of town at 11:42 p.m. on Oct. 1. A man reported that a tire on his son's vehicle had been slashed and, upon further investigation, law enforcement found numerous other vehicles with slashed tires.

It was later determined that 83 tires had been damaged across 50 vehicles, the affidavit said. Damages were calculated at $17,296.16, but are expected to increase, since not everyone has replaced or repaired their tires.

At 11:53 p.m., officers spoke with Morris, who was walking in the area and said he hadn't seen anything, the affidavit said.

Shortly after this conversation, the dispatch center received a call from Morris alleging he had information to report, giving a description of a black male suspect wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, the affidavit said.

The next day, surveillance footage was turned in that depicted a white male suspect, who law enforcement identified as Morris. The footage shows Morris crouching down by a tire, followed by an audible hiss. Video surveillance from other residences showed similar occurrences.

Within the next couple of days, law enforcement seized clothing and the knife they believe Morris used, and found out how far he'd walked that night by looking through the Health app data on his cell phone. They determined that the amount of steps was significant compared to Morris' typical activity, and the distance he traveled was consistent with the distance the tire slasher would've traveled, the affidavit said.

Morris is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 20.