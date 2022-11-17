Grand Forks man arrested for two sex crimes appears in court

Nov. 16—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Nov. 15, for gross sexual imposition and promoting sexual performance by a minor. He had his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Douglas Dwight Srnsky, 39, appeared in court electronically. He informed the court he will be hiring an attorney to represent him as the case moves forward.

The state's representation, Christopher Skjerven appearing in place of Carmell Mattison, told the court the state is "gravely concerned" about Srnsky being granted release on bond due to the nature of his alleged offenses.

Skjerven asked Judge John Thelen to impose a $200,000 bail based on the severity of the alleged crimes as well as Srnsky's prior criminal charges. Skerjven detailed Srnsky's criminal history, which had no similar crimes to the current case.

Srnsky told Thelen he's the only one taking care of his home.

"If I stay in here ... I'll lose my apartment," Srnsky said.

Judge John Thelen set Srnsky's bond at $50,000 in the form of an L bond, which requires either payment in full or 10% to a bondsman with appropriate collateral.

Conditions of Srnsky's bond include an order prohibiting contact with the alleged juvenile victim and her family. If Srnsky makes bond, he will also be prohibited from internet use and leaving the state of North Dakota.

According to an affidavit in the case, an anonymous tip reported child pornography on a sexual website. The user who posted the pictures and videos was determined to be Srnsky.

There was a female child in the images and videos, as well as a male hand exposing her.

Srnsky was interviewed by police on Nov. 14. He admitted to creating the account as well as uploading images and videos.

A search warrant was obtained for Srnsky's residence and electronic media.

A preliminary search of Srnsky's phone revealed several images and videos that were found on the website. The video indicates it was recorded on Oct. 11.

Srnsky's charge of gross sexual imposition, a Class A felony, has no minimum sentence. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison and $20,000. Promoting a sexual act by a minor, a Class B felony, also has no minimum prison sentence. The maximum sentence is 10 years in prison and $20,000. If convicted of either charge, Srnsky will be required to register as a sexual offender.

Srnsky's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.