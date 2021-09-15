Grand Forks man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 19-year-old with 12-inch serrated kitchen knife

Sep. 14—A Grand Forks man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, for attempted murder.

Hassan Mohamed Hussein, 28, is accused of stabbing a 19-year-old man in the chest with a 12-inch serrated kitchen knife in a southend apartment Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12.

According to court documents, Hussein initially was taken into custody for aggravated assault, but police say that after further investigation the charges were upgraded to attempted murder. If convicted, Hussein faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.

Court documents state that police were dispatched to the Altru emergency room just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man who had been admitted with a stab wound.

The man had been brought to the hospital by a friend and was immediately brought into an operating room. According to police, the stab wound had punctured his heart and lung.

According to police, investigators conducted a number of interviews and learned the stabbing occurred in an apartment on the 2800 block of South 34th Street.

Court documents say that when questioned by a patrol officer, Hussein "made at least one statement indicating he may have stabbed (the victim)." Police go on to say that Hussein later claimed he did not stab the victim, but did throw a knife at him.

A witness in the apartment said they say Hussein grab a large, serrated kitchen knife and swing it at a downward angle toward the victim, according to police. The witness, according to a statement to police, took the knife from Hussein and placed it in the kitchen sink. The witness also observed a significant amount of blood on the victim's chest and T-shirt.

During a search of the apartment, police located the knife in the kitchen sink. The knife had blood on it, as well as fibers matching the victim's T-shirt, according to court documents.

Hussein will appear for a preliminary hearing and arraignment on Oct. 20. A final dispositional conference has been scheduled in the case for Dec. 30.