Grand Forks man charged with attempted armed robbery has bond hearing

Mar. 13—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man charged with attempted armed robbery had his initial appearance on Monday, March 13, where his bond was set.

Marquais De'Anthony Burns, 35, appeared in court electronically from the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. Burns was given an appearance bond of $60,000, which he will have to pay by cash or surety in order to be released from custody.

At 9:09 p.m. on Friday, March 10,

law enforcement was dispatched to Orton's Southtown Cenex

on 2002 South Washington Street "for a male that pulled a gun," according to an affidavit in the case.

In a news release, police said he made statements about the cash register and brandished a black handgun. Police say they later identified the vehicle that was used after the event and then found its driver, Burns, the Herald reported.

Dispatch informed police Burns' North Dakota driver's license was suspended, and Burns was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license, the affidavit said.

A 9-millimeter Springfield Hellcat handgun was found under the front passenger seat of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

"[Dispatch] ran the serial number of the handgun ... and it came back stolen out of Belcourt," the affidavit said.

Burns is charged with Class B felony attempted robbery with a firearm, Class C felony terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, Class C felony theft of a weapon and Class A misdemeanor driving under suspension — fourth or subsequent offense in five years.

The Class B felony charge has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Burns' preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17.