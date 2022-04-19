Grand Forks man charged with DUI, theft after rollover on Gateway Drive

Apr. 18—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was transported to Altru Hospital after his vehicle rolled over on Gateway Drive early Monday morning, April 18. He was then arrested and charged with driving under the influence, and was also cited for theft.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Gateway Drive shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. They discovered a 2012 Ford Focus on the south side of the road partially on the roadway and on the berm. The vehicle was on its passenger side and the driver, identified as Raymond A. Dolezilek, 69, was still inside and had to be extricated by a Grand Forks Fire Department crew.

The GFPD investigation determined that Dolezilek was driving the Ford eastbound on Gateway Drive. Just before rear-ending another eastbound vehicle, the Ford went up onto the berm and struck a pile of snow and then rolled onto its side. In addition to DUI, Dolezilek was also given a citation for care required.

Minutes before the car accident, officers were dispatched to Happy Harry's liquor store on Gateway Drive for a theft complaint. Witnesses on scene gave a license plate and description of the suspect vehicle and said the vehicle was last seen traveling east. After investigating, officers identified Dolezilek as the theft suspect. He was cited with theft of property.

Eastbound traffic on Gateway Drive was re-routed for approximately two hours. The GFPD Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Team, along with the Northeast Regional UAS team, were activated to assist in the investigation.

GFPD is reminding people not to drink and drive and wear seatbelts, and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or have information about it, to call the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.