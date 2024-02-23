Grand Forks man charged with gross sexual imposition causing serious injury, other crimes

Feb. 22—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of sexual and violent crimes against a child had his initial court appearance on Thursday, Feb. 22, during which his bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

Ja'Haun Kardelle Stafford, 38, is charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition — forced sexual contact and serious bodily injury. The crime has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Stafford is also charged with Class C felony child abuse, Class C felony felonious restraint of a child and Class A misdemeanor wearing a mask during the commission of a criminal offense.

The alleged crimes took place on Tuesday morning, Feb. 20. Stafford is accused of sexually assaulting a child while wearing a mask, holding them in place during the act and causing them physical harm, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

If Stafford is released on bond, he will be prohibited from any contact with the child.

A preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 1.