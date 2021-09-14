Grand Forks man charged with murder for fatal shooting

Hannah Shirley, Grand Forks Herald
·2 min read

Sep. 13—A Grand Forks man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Police identified the victim on Monday, Sept. 13, as 28-year-old Megan Lea Gustafson of Grand Forks. Ahmed Abdullahi, 26, was initially charged with manslaughter for her death, but a Sept. 13 release from the Grand Forks Police Department stated the charge had been upgraded to murder.

Abdullahi will make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon. If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison without parole. He has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and theft, both of which carry maximum penalties of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Abdullahi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor terrorizing in July, and was not allowed to possess firearms as part of the terms of his probation.

Gustafson's death remains under active investigation, according to GFPD.

A release states that Grand Forks police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious person at a residence on the 1300 block of Eighth Avenue North just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

According to court documents, when officers arrived at the scene, they knocked on the door to the residence, and Gustafson opened the door. After speaking with her, officers walked away. Documents state that shortly after, they could hear an argument coming from inside the residence.

Police observed the front door to the apartment open, documents state, and Gustafson could be seen standing with her back to the street, and a man, later identified as Abdullahi, standing inside the apartment facing her.

Officers then reported hearing a single gunshot, and then hearing Gustafson scream, documents state. Gustafson ran into the lawn and collapsed. Officers began lifesaving measures and paramedics were contacted to transport her to Altru Hospital, but she ultimately was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to her neck and chin area.

After Gustafson collapsed outside, Abdullahi exited the apartment on his own, according to police. Documents state he was holding a 9 mm Taurus handgun that had been reported stolen from a Grand Forks vehicle in September 2020.

Police have not clarified the relationship between Abdullahi and Gustafson, but the two were believed to have been known to each other, according to the release.

Gustafson's death is being investigated by The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with the Grand Forks Police Department.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Jeopardy!' begins season with already-ousted Richards

    The very brief Mike Richards era on “Jeopardy!” began on Monday as the beleaguered game show dealt with the embarrassment of opening its 38th season with a host that its fans already know is toast. Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek's replacement on Aug. 20, and was ousted as the show's executive producer a week and a half later, after it was discovered podcasts he had made in 2013 and 2014 contained demeaning remarks about women and minorities. Richards was introduced as host Monday by a downcast-sounding announcer, Johnny Gilbert.

  • Pregnant NY mom killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

    A Harlem family is shattered after a pregnant woman was fatally shot while attempting to intervene in a fight between […] The post Pregnant NY mom killed trying to break up fight after baby shower appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Airlines’ Debt Pile Hits $340 Billion as Covid Chokes Travel

    (Bloomberg) -- Airlines are piling on more debt as surging coronavirus cases force travelers to cancel plans and stay home. The industry’s outstanding debt has jumped 23% since 2020 to $340 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. So far this year, global air carriers have sold $63 billion in bonds and loans. It’s more evidence that the industry faces a bumpy road ahead, with many border restrictions still in place and the high-season of summer vacations in the U.S. and Europe coming to

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Woman shoots through wall and kills ‘peeping Tom’ outside her Texas home, cops say

    Fearing for her safety, she grabbed a rifle, the woman told police.

  • Westroads fatal shooting

    One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at the Westroads Mall parking lot Sunday night

  • Master distiller churned out 9,000 gallons of illegal moonshine on NC farm, feds say

    Prosecutors said white vans were used to sneak the moonshine across state lines to a shed in Virginia.

  • Former Miami nurse admits threatening to kill VP Harris, faces up to five years in prison

    A former nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, perhaps sealing her own fate because she recorded the threats in a series of videos she sent to her husband in prison.

  • Murdaugh murders spur rumors, conspiracy theories in SC and beyond

    SLED does have a responsibility to operate in a manner which gives the public confidence in its investigations, our Editorial Board writes. | Opinion

  • Second lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

    Michael Gilpatrick, who spent three years at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the late 1990s, said he and other boys sometimes stood on their toilets, yelling into vents to spread word of approaching staff. A state trooper testifying at Asbury’s probable cause hearing said colleagues described the four as a clique or “the muscle” of the cottage, and said they often used physical force to deescalate conflict.

  • Police activity closes portion of U.S. 95 Monday morning

    Las Vegas police are investigating a situation that involves a man with a knife early Monday morning.

  • Second brother dies in gang-related Bronx shooting

    A Bronx man critically hurt in a gang-related double-shooting that claimed his older brother’s life has also died of his wounds, police said Monday. Malik Tunstall, 22, died two days after he and his brother, Price Tunstall, 24, were gunned down as they sat on a bench outside their Bronx housing development. Police have charged Kai Johnson, 26, a rival gang member who was out on parole for ...

  • Two Florida middle-schoolers charged after plotting Columbine-style attack: sheriff

    Two middle school students have been charged with plotting a Columbine-style attack in Lee County, Fla. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a 14-year-old and 13-year-old from Harns Marsh Middle School are currently in custody after they were arrested and charged on Thursday with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting. The boys were later identified as Philip Byrd and Conner Pruett. “These ...

  • 'She could be stranded': Mom of New York woman missing on 'Van Life' trip pleads for help

    Gabrielle Petito, of Blue Point, New York, was reported missing Saturday after embarking on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend.

  • R. Kelly Accuser Says She Saw Him Sexually Assault Aaliyah, Too

    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via GettyA woman who says she was sexually assaulted by R. Kelly when she was a teenager told jurors in Brooklyn federal court on Monday that she also personally witnessed the singer sexually assault underage R&B star Aaliyah in the back of his tour bus in 1992 or 1993.At the time, Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001, would have been 13 or 14 years old.“[I] slightly opened the door and saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation,” the woman, who identified herself on

  • Vow of swift justice after yet another brutal rape-murder in India

    Horrific attack on a woman in Mumbai bears a grim resemblance to the 2012 case that first shone a spotlight on India's chronic problem with violence against women.

  • Workers who make one of Kentucky’s biggest bourbons just went on strike. Here’s why.

    The strike comes ahead of one of the busiest bourbon tourist weekends all year.

  • EMT and sister-in-law found shot to death in ambulance barn, Oklahoma officials say

    “Our hearts are hurting for two of the nicest women that always went above and beyond,” town officials said.

  • Mom receives maximum sentence in Ohio after pleading guilty in death of 6-year-old son

    Police say the mom admitted to running over 6-year-old James Hutchinson and dumping his body in the Ohio River.