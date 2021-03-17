Grand Forks man charged with possession nearly 230 grams of methamphetamine

Mar. 16—A Grand Forks man could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted of possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and a stolen vehicle.

Derrick Leron Charleston, 31, was arrested by a Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force officer on Feb. 5 and was arraigned this week.

According to court documents, a confidential informant purchased 2 ounces of methamphetamine from Charleston in February. A TruNarc test gave a presumptive confirmation that the substance was methamphetamine, and the transaction was audio recorded, documents say.

Charleston was arrested while operating an Enterprise rental car that had been reported as stolen, according to documents. On Feb. 5, the arresting task force officer, Grand Forks Police Cpl. Nicholas Fugazzi, applied for and was granted a search warrant of the vehicle.

The subsequent search turned up about 228 grams of methamphetamine concealed in compartments within the vehicle, according to documents.

Charleston is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted of possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, the most serious of the charges. He faces an additional 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted of possession of stolen property, and an additional 10 years and a $20,000 fine for delivery of methamphetamine in a separate case stemming from the same incident.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on May 27 for a final dispositional conference.