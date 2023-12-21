Grand Forks man faces sixth charge in three years for fleeing police

Dec. 20—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man is facing felony charges after allegedly fleeing police and driving recklessly on Monday, Dec. 18.

Phillip Joseph Murray, 34, has been convicted of fleeing law enforcement five times within the last three years, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Grand Forks law enforcement observed a vehicle with an obstructed license plate and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle, which Murray was driving, continued driving down University Avenue, the affidavit said.

Murray turned onto North Seventh Street, forcing other vehicles to brake abruptly, according to the affidavit.

He allegedly accelerated too quickly for the poor road conditions and did not yield at the intersection of North Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue North. As a result, Murray's vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

Law enforcement apprehended him.

Murray is charged with two Class C felonies: fleeing a peace officer and reckless endangerment-extreme indifference. Both charges have maximum penalties of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Murray is also charged with Class A misdemeanor driving under suspension-fourth or subsequent offense in five years.

His initial appearance took place on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse. His preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.