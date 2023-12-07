Grand Forks man found guilty of aggravated assault with a weapon

Dec. 6—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was found guilty of Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Eldrey Marchone Lane, 48,

was arrested on June 27

for stabbing Maurice Johnson in the shoulder, puncturing his left lung, according to an affidavit in the case.

A folding knife, which matched Johnson's description of the weapon, was seized from Lane, the affidavit said.

Lane's trial began with jury selection on Tuesday, Dec. 5. He was found guilty the following afternoon.

The Class C felony has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines. A pre-sentence investigation will be done first, then Lane will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 5.