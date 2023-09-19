Grand Forks man pleads guilty to lesser crime in attempted sexual assault case

Sep. 18—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks man accused of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct at Riverwalk Mall in East Grand Forks pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a remote hearing on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Jason Edward Noyes, 38, was arrested after an Aug. 20, 2022, incident. According to an affidavit in the case, the East Grand Forks Police responded to the Riverwalk Mall on Demers Avenue at 10:47 a.m. for an attempted assault.

A woman told police she'd been in the women's restroom and, when she exited the stall, there was a man standing there with his pants down.

He told the woman he had a knife, she said, and grabbed her wrist. She fought the man off and he fled the scene. Law enforcement identified the suspect as Noyes.

Noyes was charged with attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which has a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a mandatory minimum of six years. Noyes maintains his innocence, but gave an Alford plea to the lesser charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which means he agrees there's enough evidence to convict him.

The third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge also has a maximum sentence of 15 years, but there is no mandatory minimum. According to an offer letter from the Polk County Attorney's Office, since Noyes has no criminal record, he could be sentenced to three years in prison.

The presumptive sentence is two years, but the state argues there's an aggravating factor that calls for additional time: the crime was committed in a location where the victim had an expectation of privacy.

Noyes' sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 26.