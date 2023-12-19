Grand Forks man pleads guilty to multiple counts of indecent exposure

Dec. 18—GRAND FORKS — The day before he was scheduled to stand trial, a Grand Forks man decided to, instead, change his plea.

Brady Christian Rarick pleaded guilty to Class C felony indecent exposure within 50 feet of a school, as well as three counts of Class A misdemeanor indecent exposure, on Monday, Dec. 18, in Grand Forks County court.

The felony charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Rarick, 30,

exposed himself to multiple juveniles

throughout May and June, according to an affidavit filed in the case. He'd drive past and thrust his body upward to expose his genitals.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Rarick is also charged with indecent exposure in Polk County for a similar incident that allegedly took place in June. That case is set for a pre-trial hearing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18.