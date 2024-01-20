Grand Forks man pleads guilty to indecent exposure in Polk County

Jan. 19—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks man

recently sentenced for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Grand Forks County

pleaded guilty to an additional charge in Polk County on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Brady Christian Rarick, 30, was granted a plea agreement.

In exchange for a guilty plea to the crime of gross misdemeanor indecent exposure, Rarick was given a 360-day sentence stayed for a two-year probationary period.

During this time, he must remain law abiding, cooperate with law enforcement searches, complete assessments and follow any subsequent recommendations. The assessments include a level of service inventory, comprehensive assessment and sex offender assessment.

Rarick must also notify Polk County court when he's released from Grand Forks Correctional Center custody, where he is currently serving a six-month sentence.

In June, Rarick exposed himself to a group of three juvenile females in East Grand Forks, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. He drove past the residence multiple times while the girls were outside and, the final time, he leaned his seat back to expose his genitals.