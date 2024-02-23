Grand Forks man pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Feb. 22—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Thursday, Feb. 22, and was sentenced to time served.

James John Mayerhofer, 44,

was originally charged with Class A misdemeanor

engaging in a riot. He was accused of refusing to lock down in his Grand Forks County Correctional Center cell on Sept. 20,

among other inmates who were reportedly protesting late commissary orders and other grievances.

Mayerhofer's charge was amended to a lesser crime, though, and he was sentenced to 30 days — which he already served.

Another man charged in connection with the protest, Alexander Clifford Haase, was scheduled for a final dispositional conference on Thursday. He failed to appear in court, and a bench warrant was issued the same afternoon, according to court records.

Two individuals currently serving protest-related sentences filed motions for sentence reductions

in early February. Steven Robert Keesling's request was denied Thursday afternoon. Travis Lee Willson's request had not been answered as of the same time.