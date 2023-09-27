Grand Forks man pleads not guilty in armed burglary case

Sep. 26—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man charged with six felonies in connection with a local armed burglary waived his Monday, Sept. 25, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.

Michael Anthony Joseph Landvik, 25,

was arrested last month

for

an armed burglary

that allegedly took place in July. He remains in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Landvik is charged with two Class B felonies: accomplice to armed robbery and night burglary. The charges have maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

He's also charged with four Class C felonies: accomplice to terrorizing, interference with telephone during an emergency call, felonious restraint and theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

The co-defendant, David Alexander Whitlow Jr., has not been arrested. A warrent was issued for his arrest — as well as Landvik's — on Aug. 3.

Landvik is scheduled for a final dispositional conference on Dec. 7.