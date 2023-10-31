Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to armed burglary, other crimes

Oct. 30—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man pleaded not guilty to armed burglary and other crimes on Monday, Oct. 30.

David Alexander Whitlow Jr., 40, appeared at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, where Grand Forks Police Detective Luke Wentz was the state's sole witness for the preliminary hearing.

A man and woman were allegedly held at gunpoint in a north end residence sometime around midnight on July 7, and Wentz believes Whitlow was the armed assailant.

Whitlow and Landvik allegedly entered the residence looking for someone else and, after realizing the man they'd found wasn't who they were looking for, they took the man's and woman's shoes and phones, threatening to return if the police were called, Wentz testified.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The stolen items were later found upstairs. Theodore Sandberg, Whitlow's attorney, argued there's no theft in this case, since the items were recovered within the building.

Whitlow was identified by the woman as "Dave," and law enforcement also identified him through surveillance footage at the residence. Sandberg questioned the woman's ability to identify his client, since she gave a somewhat inaccurate physical description.

Megan Essig, representing the state, asked Wentz whether Whitlow's appearance has changed since the crime, and Wentz said it had.

Warrants were issued

for Whitlow and Landvik in August.

Whitlow was arrested

more than a month later in El Paso, Texas. The firearm has not been recovered.

Law enforcement got a warrant for Whitlow's phone and discovered he'd been within half a mile of the alleged victim's residence at the time of the crime. Whitlow's phone also had screenshots of the man it's believed he and Landvik were looking for that day, who actually lived upstairs, Wentz testified.

Judge John Thelen found there was probable cause to proceed with the case and all of Whitlow's charges: Class B felony armed robbery, Class B felony armed burglary, Class C felony terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, Class C felony interference with a 911 call, Class C felony felonious restraint and Class C felony theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

Whitlow pleaded not guilty to all six charges. His final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.