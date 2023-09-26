Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to indecent exposure

Sep. 25—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure waived his Monday, Sept. 25, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.

Brady Christian Rarick, 30, is

accused of driving past juvenile girls and exposing his genitals

to them. He's charged with Class C felony indecent exposure within 50 feet of a school — Holy Family School — which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He's also charged with three counts of Class A misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Rarick is also accused of indecent exposure in Polk County. His sole charge, a gross misdemeanor, has a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and $3,000 in fines. His next appearance in that case is an omnibus hearing scheduled for Oct. 12.

Rarick hired Blake Dylan Hankey to represent him in both cases.

Rarick's next Grand Forks County court appearance is a final dispositional conference scheduled for Dec. 7.