Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to fleeing police, drug trafficking and more

Aug. 16—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man arrested five days after fleeing police waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to all 14 charges on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Logan Orion Riley, 21, has three open cases in Grand Forks County, one of which is an extradition case. There's a warrant for his arrest in Minnesota due to a probation violation.

The other two cases are related to

incidents that allegedly occurred on July 13 and July 18

. Riley is charged with Class B felony possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He's charged with four Class C felonies: criminal mischief causing intentional damage between $2,000 and $10,000, reckless endangerment and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The rest of his charges are misdemeanors.

Riley is accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on July 13, driving recklessly before crashing into another vehicle and continuing to flee on foot. According to an affidavit in the case, police found 57 fentanyl pills in Riley's abandoned vehicle, as well as a notebook detailing drug transactions.

Riley was arrested on July 18 when a vehicle he was in got pulled over.

Riley has been assigned a public defender since his arrest. His next hearing, a final dispositional conference, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.