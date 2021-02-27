Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to sex with 13-year-old

Feb. 26—An 18-year-old Grand Forks man pleaded not to gross sexual imposition at an arraignment Friday, Feb. 26.

If convicted, Adam Juan Corona faces up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the girl, identified as Jane Doe, disclosed the sexual assault to police last October in Grand Forks.

Days later, Corona told police that he was aware Doe was 13 at the time of the alleged assault, court documents show.

Corona is next scheduled to appear for a final dispositional conference on May 6.