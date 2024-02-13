Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to assaulting officer, drug charges

Feb. 12—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man waived his Monday, Feb. 12, preliminary hearing, pleading not guilty to drug crimes and simple assault on an officer.

Ernest Leroy Gardner III, 20, is charged with Class A felony possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver it. The crime has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Gardner's other charges are Class B felony fentanyl possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, Class C felony simple assault on a police officer and Class A misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gardner

was detained on Jan. 4

for a probation-related search of his apartment, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. He is accused of fighting with officers and kicking one of them in the stomach multiple times.

Inside the apartment were fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the statement said.

Gardner's final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 9.